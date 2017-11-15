Lawmakers send budget fixes to governor, but issues remain

Connecticut lawmakers in the House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bi-partisan agreement after the Senate gave its approval shortly early Thursday morning.

The state House of Representatives convened at 10 a.m. on Thursday to vote on a state budget. (WFSB)

It took the Connecticut Senate just about two minutes to make some fixes to the recently passed bipartisan budget.

Connecticut's state budget debate is over -- at least for now.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 123-to-12 in favor of fixes to the recently passed two-year $41.3 billion budget. The Senate approved those same changes on Tuesday. The bill now moves to the governor.

"The final language that was delivered to the Governor’s desk today is a positive development that will enable the administration to proceed without delay in our amended submission to CMS. We are grateful for the leadership in the House and Senate for recognizing Governor Malloy’s concerns about the flawed hospital supplemental payment and provider tax language that was included in the adopted budget bill, and their agreement to quickly come in and rectify it to make the law workable," Malloy’s Director of Communications Kelly Donnelly said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bill makes various changes to a tax on hospitals that provides the state and hospitals with federal reimbursement funds.

It also fixes language that held up $26.4 million in financial assistance to elderly renters. Democratic representatives from Vernon and Windham complained the fix will disproportionately harm their communities, which will have to come up with thousands of dollars to help cover the program.

"It shows we can operate on a bipartisan way. All compromise for the greater good of the state as difficult as it was," House Speaker Joe Aresimowic said. "There were thinks we weren't completely happy with all of us but we were willing to compromise and move the state forward with the budget."

Republican Rep. Melissa Ziobron is warning lawmakers their work isn't done, noting this new budget is already in deficit.

"I don't want people to be lulled into thinking, we have solved all of our problems," Ziobron said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

To read the full bill, click here.

