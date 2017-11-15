Ford offering free repairs over Explorer exhaust concerns

Federal health authorities are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with a herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
TMZ is reporting 1960s cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield for an unspecified medical problem.More >
President Donald Trump had his own water bottle moment. Trump, fresh from his marathon trip to Asia, paused during his address to the nation on Wednesday to take a swig of water — twice.More >
A pop star is being praised for stopping her show to check on a fan at her Connecticut show. Lady Gaga performed at Mohegan Sun on Saturday as part of her Joanne World Tour.More >
Hartford police said they will be providing extra attention to city schools following two possible attempted abductions that were reported.More >
Northeast grocery store chain Stop & Shop has pulled its own brand of whole kernel sweet corn due to the concern of Listeria.More >
Officers in Bristol have found a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday.More >
Connecticut residents now have the same rules on what they can and cannot recycle. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the recycling rules have been standardized across the state for the first time ever.More >
Concerns are rising that dead trees are becoming a deadly hazard to drivers.More >
