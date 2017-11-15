Lady Gaga stops show to check on injured fan at Mohegan Sun

Following positive reviews of her dazzling halftime performance, Lady Gaga announced plans for a new world tour.

A pop star is being praised for stopping her show to check on a fan at her Connecticut show.

Lady Gaga performed at Mohegan Sun on Saturday as part of her Joanne World Tour.

During the show, a fan got hit in the face and was bleeding

"Are you going to stay," Lady Gaga asked the fan. "Do you need some extra help?"

The fan, who told the singer her name was Meredith, said she could use the help of a paramedic.

In the video, the crowd gives the fan a round of applause and paramedics can be seen attending to her.

"What we all need to remember is that there are some things that more important than show business," Lady Gaga said.

She donated the next song Paparazzi to Meredith

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017

Meredith Melendez‏ responded to the tweet.

"That was me guys! I'm Meredith.. And let me tell you, she was the sweetest celebrity I think I'll ever meet. I'll never forget my 25th bday present... Gaga is amazing and a hell of a performer," Melendez‏ tweeted.

The fan also received a backstage pass.

