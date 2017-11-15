I-95 southbound rest area closed due to tractor-trailer fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

I-95 southbound rest area closed due to tractor-trailer fire

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A rest area on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Milford was shut down on Wednesday afternoon because of a tractor-trailer fire. 

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries. 

There's no word on a cause of the fire.

