State troopers, DMV enforcing laws along dangerous stretch I-95

Drivers beware, Connecticut State Police and the Department of Motor Vehicle inspectors are cracking down, enforcing the laws along I-95 in southeast Connecticut.

The campaign runs through the end of the year and is an attempt to reduce accidents and fatal injuries.

State Trooper Timothy Kendrick and his colleagues at Troop F, along with DMV inspectors, have a new mission through the end of 2017; to enforce the laws along Ii-95 in the narrow stretch between Westbrook and East lime, exits 64 to 74.

"Cars fly up and down I-95, especially in that area where it’s so narrow,” Kendrick said. "You get a lot of speeding and distracted drivers, people on their cell phones. People that are disabled."

The new campaign is targeting driver behaviors that contribute to motor vehicle accidents, like a 911 call about an erratic operation and speeding of a white Volvo sedan from New York.

Trooper Kendrick caught up with the 33-year-old driver, who claimed he was lost.

Over the years there have been many fatalities and hundreds of accidents just on that stretch of road alone.

Last month there was a fatal crash in Old Lyme where a truck plowed into a car.

From 2010 to 2016 between exits 70 and 74, a four and a half mile stretch, there were 750 crashes and four fatalities.

Those who use the highway say they biggest problem is people using their cell phones.

The other message troopers want drivers to hear loud and clear is if you get a flat tire or become disabled, do not get out of your car. It’s too narrow and dangerous. Use your cell phone to call for help.

