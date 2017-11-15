Route 6 road construction causing headaches for drivers

The construction on Route 6 in Bristol is causing headaches for drivers (WFSB)

Construction on a stretch of Route 6 in Bristol is causing some major headaches for drivers and businesses.

Work on widening Route 6 from Carol Drive in Bristol to Peggy Lane in Farmington has slowed traffic down.

The project is supposed to improve safety, but drivers said it’s rough in the morning and evening during peak commuting hours, especially right near some shopping plazas.

"I don't want to sit in traffic for any length of time, I don't want to waste my time doing that so I find other routes,” said Bente Sivertsen of Bristol.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation started the $12 million project in April to improve safety and traffic flow.

The contractor working on the two through lanes and turning lanes on both sides is Empire Paving.

The project is being done in two stages and they are still in the first.

There were setbacks with utility companies not giving an accurate map of what they had underground, and crews cannot work at night because of noise concerns for homes in the area.

Businesses in the area say they have been suffering, with fewer customers coming their way.

"Around holidays, that's when our busy times are, and with the construction, nobody wants to drive all the way up here if they're just willing to walk into every hair salon,” said Kristen Masciangiola, of Short Cuts.

Frankies Restaurant, where construction is right outside of, closed in October and is set to open in Plainville early next year.

The building is to be demolished as part of another plan for a new medical building.

Some say it's all part of growing pains.

"I think it's going really well, I think they're going along really well and it's needed. I think it will be better for everyone,” said Debbie Mayes, of Farmington.

The Bristol Police Department said there were 74 accidents that happened on the stretch of road that’s being worked on, last year.

