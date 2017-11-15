CT family receives part of firewood delivery they expected months ago

A Stafford family is shivering and shaking with anger after the company they paid hundreds of dollars for firewood has failed to deliver.

A Stafford family is waiting on a firewood delivery months after putting down a deposit (WFSB)

On Tuesday, the Rhoades family said they had paid $400 up front for a delivery of firewood that was expected no later than the end of September.

But here we are in November, and the family was still left without any firewood.

After the initial story aired on Channel 3 on Tuesday, others have reached out saying they are in the same boat as the Stafford family, waiting on a firewood delivery from Joe Willis of Ellington.

On Wednesday, it was also learned that the Department of Consumer Protection has also received four complaints about Willis.

When Rhoades asked what the hold-up was with the delivery, she said he made excuses and told her 50 others were also waiting on orders.

On Tuesday, Willis admitted he was behind on orders because of a recent storm and not having enough drivers.

After the story aired, the wood was delivered.

“It's too bad we had to wait so long and now with our health issues, stacking it will be a problem, but at least we have it,” Rhoades said on Wednesday.

On Route 140 in Ellington, there were signs along the road advertising the wood for $100 a cord. Turns out, it’s not a true stack of wood.

Rhoades said she was charged $200 for one cord.

“Because what he's talking about it $100 for an uncut cord of wood which isn't really a cord,” Rhoades said.

It can run $225 to $250 for a cord of wood, and a true cord should be 4 feet high by 4 feet wide by 8 feet long.

On Wednesday, Willis said he was trying his best and would deliver it by the afternoon. Channel 3 cameras were there when it was dropped off at 4 p.m. by a hired driver.

Rhoades says her other two cords will be delivered by Friday, but she said she won’t pay for that until the wood is in her front yard.

“And we won't be buying wood from him again,” Rhoades said.

The Department of Consumer Protection also says they're are giving Willis a deadline.

If he doesn't come through, he could face charges or a fine.

