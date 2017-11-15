4 teens arrested for vandalism at vacant school in Winsted

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with vandalism at a school in Winsted earlier this month.

Officers were called to investigate vandalism at Mary P. Hinsdale School, which has been vacant since summer of 2016, on Nov. 4.

Police said the suspects damaged nine windows and a glass door to enter the school.

The estimated damage to Mary P. Hinsdale School was estimated at $4,000. Police said the school “will seek restitution” from the four male teenagers arrested.

A 13-year-old, 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged with third-degree criminal trespass. The 13-year-old, 15-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds were also charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Four teenagers are expected to be arraigned at Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in Torrington on Nov. 30.

