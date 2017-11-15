Afternoon Showers, Windy/Sunny Friday, then a Weekend Storm...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a morning of some heavy rain in spots (especially along the shoreline and in southeastern CT), the afternoon will feature a little lull with even a few breaks in the clouds before some more shower activity works into the state from the west. There could be areas of rain around through the evening commute before ending with clouds clearing out thereafter.

We’ll end the week tomorrow with sunshine, but it will also be windy.

The storm for the weekend appears to be delayed even further. We’ll now start Saturday dry with rain arriving later in the day and lingering into Sunday morning. We’re still on track for a brief, but substantial, drop in temperature early next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

NOVEMBER SO FAR…

We are now halfway through the month of November and we’ve seen quite a change! We had temperatures in the 70s on the 2nd and 3rd and even the 60s on the 6th. Since then, it has been all downhill. The last 9 days have all been colder than normal and a few of those days have been quite cold. Through the first 15 days of the month, the average temperature at Bradley International Airport has dropped to 41.8 degrees, which is 3.2 degrees colder than normal!

When it comes to precipitation, November has been quite dry so far. We’ve only had .24” of rain, which is 1.65” below normal. There has been a trace of snow, which is about 0.6” below normal.

TODAY…

A potent shortwave in the upper regions of the atmosphere will cause a storm to develop near the coast of Southern New England. Thus, we can expect periods of rain today along with a few bursts of heavier rain. A few thunderstorms are possible as well since there will be some elevated instability. Partial clearing is possible in parts of the state before the afternoon is over. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The warmest readings will likely occur in southern and southwestern portions of the state. A northwesterly breeze will begin to pick up later in the day.

The storm will depart tonight. The clouds will clear away, and a brisk northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler air. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by late tonight.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow is going to be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, the northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Highs will range from 47-52, which is seasonably cool. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s later in the afternoon then into the 30s tomorrow evening.

High pressure will briefly move into the region tomorrow night. The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the 20s.

THE WEEKEND...

A storm will move across the Great Lakes Region on Saturday. We’ll have to deal with the warm front Saturday followed by the cold front Saturday night. Clouds will thicken Saturday morning, but we could get through most, if not all of the morning dry. Temperatures will rise well above freezing before any precipitation arrives and that means the threat of any freezing rain is greatly diminished. Light rain will break out across the state Saturday afternoon. A southerly breeze will develop as the day progresses and temperatures should reach the upper 40s to low and middle 50s.

Most of the rain with this system will fall Saturday night. The southerly flow in advance of the cold front will hold temperatures up most of the night as well. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday evening. The front will move across the state after midnight and that’s when the rain will end. A drier northwesterly flow will develop in the pre-dawn hours. The sky will start to clear as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s, but the air will turn colder during the afternoon and evening. A west-northwesterly wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph.

Colder air will continue to overspread Southern New England Sunday night and temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30. Wind chill readings will dip into the teens.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday is shaping up to be a blustery, cold day with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. The sky will be partly sunny and the risk of a flurry or snow shower appears to be minimal.

Tuesday will be much better. The core of the cold air will lift away from Southern New England and this will allow temperatures to recover after a cold morning. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs should range from 50-55 degrees!

Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. We don’t expect any adverse weather in Connecticut, but at this time, we are getting conflicting information as to what will really take place. We will be sure to keep you updated over the coming days!

For now, it looks like we’ll be in good shape on Thanksgiving Day with dry, chilly weather in place.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

