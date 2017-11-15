Heavy rain moves through CT this morning

Connecticut drivers heading to work on Thursday morning should expect poor visibility and ponding on roadways.

After a sunny day on Wednesday, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a band of heavy rain that is moving through the Interstate 91 corridor, toward the east as of 9 a.m. on Thursday.

There is mixed precipitation throughout the state, but there shouldn’t be any issues for the morning commute, other than wet roads.

Thunderstorms are possible as well since there will be some elevated instability.

Partial clearing is possible for parts of the state around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s, with the warmest readings happening in the southern and southwestern part of the state.

The storm will depart Thursday night and clouds will clear, leading to a brisk evening with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Friday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies, however, the wind will gust to 30 to 40 mph.

Highs range from 47 to 52 degrees, and then temperatures will fall back into the 30s Friday evening.

