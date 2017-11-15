Scattered showers possible for tonight

Connecticut drivers heading to work on Thursday morning should expect poor visibility and ponding on roadways.

After a sunny day on Wednesday, A band of heavy rain that moved through the Interstate 91 corridor on Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the heavier rain from Thursday morning had cleared eastern Connecticut before 2 p.m. However, expect scattered showers on Thursday night to move in from the west.

"After a morning of some heavy rain in spots (especially along the shoreline and in southeastern CT), the afternoon will feature a little lull with even a few breaks in the clouds before some more shower activity works into the state from the west," Dixon said.

The rain could affect the evening commute, Dixon said.

"There could be areas of rain around through the evening commute before ending with clouds clearing out thereafter," Dixon said.

Temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s, with the warmest readings happening in the southern and southwestern part of the state.

The storm will depart Thursday night and clouds will clear, leading to a brisk evening with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

"We’ll end the week tomorrow with sunshine, but it will also be windy," Dixon said.

Friday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies, however, the wind will gust to 30 to 40 mph. Highs range from 47 to 52 degrees, and then temperatures will fall back into the 30s Friday evening.

