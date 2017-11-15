Police investigate attempted kidnappings near Hartford school

Police stepped up patrols after two attempted abductions in Hartford. (WFSB)

Hartford police said they will be providing extra attention to city schools following two possible attempted abductions that were reported.

Police said they are investigating reports of two separate attempted abductions that reportedly happened in the area of Kennelly School, when buses were dropping off and when they were picking up.

The first incident was reported on Sept. 22 around 3 p.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street.

The second happened on Nov. 14, around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

“We want parents to know that it’s happened twice in the last three weeks the police department is aware its assigned to our special investigations unit the schools aware and security is aware,” said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Police said in both incidents the suspect followed the young girls, who were 10 and 13, and tried to lure them into his vehicle.

Both incidents involve similar suspect and vehicle descriptions, which were a white, or possibly light-skinned Hispanic, male operating a gray four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL, with tinted windows.

While there will be extra security at city schools, parents should be on alert as well, and make sure you have a conversation with your children about this.

"Discuss with them what they should do when someone approaches in a car, have them only approach people that they know, and people that they are familiar with," Foley said.

Parent Laurie Oppelt said she made sure she was at the bus stop with her kids on Thursday morning after hearing about the two attempted abductions.

"It's very scary. I have three kids and they're between 10 and 16 so they're in that age group," Oppelt said.

Parent Marco Garcia said he is "really concerned."

"We drop our child and we pick up our child but still for the rest of the child's here," Garcia said. "We live in a community where you don't see this very often."

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking to obtain video evidence.

"Pay attention because we are in a community we are in this together," Garcia said. "If it was my child I don't know what I would do."

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4041.

