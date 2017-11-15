Boil water advisory issued for Stonington residents

A boil water advisory was issued for residents in Stonington on Wednesday night.

The Westerly Water Department issued the advisory and is meant for residents in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington.

Stonington police said the advisory was issued after two of Westerly’s wells tested positive for "fecal indicator."

Residents are being urged to bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” as boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that are in the water, police said.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.