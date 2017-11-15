Teen dies after being shot near Hamden walking trail

Police in Hamden are investigating a shooting happened on Monday (WFSB)

An 18-year-old has died after being shot while near the Farmington Canal Trail in Hamden earlier this week.

The shooting happened on Monday around 4 p.m. on Dudley Street.

Police said they found 18-year-old Leeandre Benton, of Hamden, lying near the walking trail, having been shot multiple times.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died Wednesday morning.

The Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4040.

