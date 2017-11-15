Fire department recruit sustains burn injury during training exercise

A fire department recruit was taken to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit on Wednesday after being injured during a training exercise.

Officials said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks.

The student is a recruit with the East Hartford Fire Department and was initially taken to St. Francis Hospital, but out of an abundance of caution was transported to the burn unit in Bridgeport.

No other students or instructors were injured.

“Safety is always the highest priority for all of our students and staff,” said State Fire Administrator Jeffrey Morrissette. “Live burn evolutions are performed while closely following all national standards for safe practices in firefighter training. I have instructed Fire Academy staff to immediately begin a full review of the incident.”

These students began their training in August and are scheduled to graduate on Dec. 8.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.