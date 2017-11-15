Police find missing 13-year-old girl from Bristol - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police find missing 13-year-old girl from Bristol

Posted: Updated:
Evelyn Rodriguez (Submitted) Evelyn Rodriguez (Submitted)
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

Officers in Bristol have found a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police reported Evelyn Rodriguez was missing on Wednesday night. 

Later on Wednesday night, police said Rodriguez was "located safe and sound."

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-584-3011.  

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.