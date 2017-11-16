Firefighters extinguish house fire in Ellington

A fire was reported at Private Ground Round in Ellington on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Ellington on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 18 Private Ground Rd. around 3:40 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, but two people and their dogs were home at the time of the fire.

"No fire damage to the interior though there is some smoke and water damage from the fire department activity right at the front door area," Ellington Fire Deputy Marshal James York said. "The homeowners will be displaced for a little while. "

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but officials said a truck outside may have sparked the fire.

