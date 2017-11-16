City of New Haven holds meeting about downtown crossing project

The public will get a view of the next phases of the Route 34 Downtown Crossing Project at a meeting on Thursday night. (WFSB)

The push to re-connect and re-develop downtown New Haven gathers steam on Thursday night.

A meeting at Gateway Community College was held, where the public got a much closer look at the upcoming phases of the Route 34 Downtown Crossing Project.

To lessen construction impacts, the Route 34 Downtown Crossing Project has been split up into three phases.

Phase one, which started in 2013 and wrapped-up in 2016, reclaimed about two and a half acres of land and a 14-story research facility was built.

The Route 34 Expressway was also converted into an urban boulevard system.

Now, it's into phases two and three.

This downtown crossing project will transform the Route 34 Express-Way by re-connecting city streets and neighborhoods, making improvements for both walkers and bicyclists, and developing plots of land that were once unavailable.

Phase two focuses on re-connecting Orange and South Orange streets as well as, constructing a $400 million mixed-use development that will be adjacent to Route 34.

Phase three design includes the reconnection of Temple Street to Congress Avenue as well as, the new development on two parcels of land.

Once this is all complete, there will be new direct routes, better pedestrian crossings, landscaped pocket parks, and wider sidewalks.

"And it's also very exciting to be a part of where we're going as a city. So, I encourage everyone to come out to those hearings, look at where we're going,” New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said. “If you have concerns, if you have some additions that we just didn't think of, you're encouraged to come out and share."

New Haven was awarded a $20-million-dollar tiger grant for phase two.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is in for $21 million and the city of New Haven is kicking in $19 million.

The project is expected to be done by 2023.

