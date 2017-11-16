PD: Man suffers 'serious' injuries after crash in Lebanon

A man suffered "serious injuries" after police said he drove his vehicle off the road and into trees in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

According to police, 26-year-old, Lebanon resident Robert Smith was driving westbound on Exeter Road when he drove off the right side. Smith collided with several large trees and a roadside culvert, a structure that allows water to travel under a roadway, police said.

Smith, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to St. Francis Hospital by Life Star medical helicopter for possible serious injuries resulting from the crash, police said.

Connecticut State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

