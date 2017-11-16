PD: Intoxicated man arrested after he assaulted officer in Middletown

John W. Brady, who police said was intoxicated, assaulted an officer in Middletown on Wednesday night. (Middletown Police Department)

A man, who police said was intoxicated, assaulted an officer in Middletown on Wednesday night.

Police charged 59-year-old John W. Brady with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, and second-degree breach of peace.

The arrest of Brady comes after officers were called to the Taco Bell on Washington Street at 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man, who was later identified as Brady, had become aggressive after the store manager asked him to leave.

The manager called the police for the first time to report the situation, but police said she called back to cancel the call, once Brady left.

Around 3:30 p.m., the manager called police a third time after seeing Brady outside on the grass between Taco Bell and Price Chopper. She said he was drinking more alcohol.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to talk with Brady. One officer saw what he believed to be large items inside of his sweatshirt, and tried to check to make sure there were no weapons. The items turned out to be two glass wine bottles, and the officer tried to remove them. Brady proceeded to grab the officers arm, and only let go, once the officers told him they were checking for weapons.

The officer went back to searching his pockets and that's when police said Brady punched the officers left the side of his face. The officers then tried to handcuffed Brady as he fought back.

Police said the whole incident was seen by "numerous passers-byes and customers of the multiple stores."

Once handcuffed, Brady was taken to the Middlesex Hospital for "his heavy intoxication and minor bleeding forehead laceration." While at the hospital, police said Brady was "extremely belligerent to the staff there, making multiple attempts to strike the nurses and security officers there as well."

At least one officer was injured during the arrest, however, none of them went to the hospital, according to police.

Police said Brady was arrested later that night after he was able to get out of his bed. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

