Lt. Gov. Wyman not running for governor

The lieutenant governor has pulled her name from the people running for the position of Connecticut governor.

Channel 3 has confirmed from her office that Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman is not running for governor.

Wyman's name was discussed for the position after current Gov. Dannel Malloy announced that he will not seek a third term as the governor of Connecticut in April.

"I want to thank everyone who has come forward with offers to help on a campaign—Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters from across the state. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and humbling. I made this decision after careful consideration and discussion with my family and friends, and after my granddaughter, a freshman at college asked a simple question, ‘will you come over for dinner, Grandma,'" Wyman said in a statement on Thursday. "It took four weeks to schedule that dinner. This is not how I want to be a grandparent. I believe that family should come first.

Wyman, who is 71 years old, has been the lieutenant governor for Malloy during his two terms. She has six grandchildren and said this was ultimately a decision about her family.

"I think she would have been a spectacular candidate for governor - but people have to make their own personal decisions - love her - what's what I would say," she said. "I thank the people of Connecticut for having given me the great honor and privilege of serving as their Lieutenant Governor."

While she is not running for the Governor’s office in 2018, Wyman said she was "proud of our accomplishments on so many issues: healthcare, education, veterans’ services, and human rights to name a few."

"I look forward to supporting the next generation as they find their voices—just as I did when I ran for the Board of Education. We have a lot to look forward to. People are organizing and standing up for what they believe in—justice, healthcare, human rights—in ways we haven’t seen in decades. More women are running for office, and we see more diversity in our elected officials. These are positive indicators of an informed and active electorate,'" Wyman said.

Wyman thanked Malloy on Thursday.

"I am deeply appreciative to Governor Malloy for asking me to run as his Lieutenant Governor. I believe that people will come to understand the truly extraordinary work he and this administration have done, underpinned by a profound commitment to the people who elected us," Wyman said.

Malloy called Wyman "an extraordinary public servant, an insightful leader, and also a dear friend."

"It has been and continues to be an honor and a privilege to serve as Governor alongside such a talented and great Lieutenant Governor. Throughout her remarkable career, she has given a voice to those who are less fortunate, disaffected, or vulnerable. She has improved the lives of her constituents across Connecticut in countless ways, perhaps most notably by leading the creation of a statewide individual healthcare marketplace that is a model for states across the country," Malloy said in a statement on Thursday.

As for her service, Malloy called Wyman the "best lieutenant governor one could have."

“Words are inadequate to express my gratitude, humility, and appreciation for Nancy’s partnership. I have often said that she is the best Lieutenant Governor one could have, and she proves me right time and time again. Her potential is limitless – and knowing Nancy, she will continue serving and giving voice to others, no matter what she chooses to do next. On behalf of myself, my staff, and my family, we thank her for all she has done and continues to do," Malloy said.

Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto called Wyman "the ultimate Democratic fighter."

"She is a tireless advocate for the working people of Connecticut. She understands that our party and our state are stronger when we lay out a clear agenda to ensure that people can find a job and earn a fair wage while protecting the rights of our partners in the labor movement," Balletto said in a statement on Thursday.

Wyman has served as a member of the Tolland Board of Education, a state representative, and the state comptroller. Balletto said Wyman, who kicked off Operation Elf on Thursday, was also an advocate for veterans.

"Her relentless support of our veterans has been a hallmark of her time in office, from her work to establish the Wall of Honor to pay tribute those who made the ultimate sacrifice, to her dedication to ensuring a smooth transition for those returning home to make sure they can find housing, training, and the assistance they need," Balletto said.

Connecticut lawmakers reacted to the news on social media.

