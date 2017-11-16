PD: Woman attacked by man with knife near her Watertown home

A woman was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Watertown on Wednesday night.

Police said the woman got out of her vehicle near her home in the area of Sprucewood and Bunker Hill roads just before midnight.

"They found the victim had been getting out of her vehicle in her driveway, walking to the house. Before getting out, an unidentified male approached the vehicle, grabbed her pulled her out, he had a knife, swung at her," said Watertown Police Det. Mark Conway.

Police said the woman was “able to avoid a direct slash from the knife,” but she did suffer “a superficial cut to the cheek.”

The man tried to steal items from the woman’s vehicle, but police said the victim fought back and hit him in the face.

The suspect, who was believed to be six feet tall, ran away into the wooded area between Bunker Hill Road and Straits Turnpike.

"It's a dead-end street, a quiet street, she did not hear anybody follow her, hear any vehicles, see anybody follow here, anybody in the area, just opened the car door there this person was," Conway said. We don't believe that she was targeted for a reason, believe it was just random."

While police investigate, neighbors said it’s a scary feeling knowing the suspect is out there.

"Very, you feel insecure, you feel very vulnerable,” said Ann Foglia, of Watertown.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and possibly boots.

Officers have increased patrols in the area, and did collect evidence at the scene which is being sent to the state crime lab.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers anonymously for a cash reward at 860-945-9940.

