Balletto makes statement on Nancy Wyman's decision

Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto released the following statement on Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman's decision not to run for governor in 2018.

"Nancy Wyman is the ultimate Democratic fighter," said Balletto. "She has been a champion for our party's values from her time on the school board, to her service as state representative, to her tenure as our state comptroller, and for the last seven years as lieutenant governor.



"She is a tireless advocate for the working people of Connecticut. She understands that our party and our state are stronger when we lay out a clear agenda to ensure that people can find a job and earn a fair wage while protecting the rights of our partners in the labor movement.



"Her relentless support of our veterans has been a hallmark of her time in office, from her work to establish the Wall of Honor to pay tribute those who made the ultimate sacrifice, to her dedication to ensuring a smooth transition for those returning home to make sure they can find housing, training, and the assistance they need.



"Finally, Nancy Wyman has been a world-class leader on health care. Under her expert guidance, Connecticut had the most successful implementation of the Affordable Care Act in the country. Her work with Access Health Connecticut has made our communities stronger. Although every day President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers in Washington attack this work, I know Nancy Wyman will be a strong voice against the national Republican agenda to dismantle a system that works and has given middle class families peace of mind as they can - finally - count on access to health care for themselves and their children.



"There has been no stronger friend or more committed ally to the Democratic Party than Nancy Wyman. I have been honored to work with and support her from my time on the Board of Alders, as a Democratic Town Committee chair, and over the last seven years as vice chair and now chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party. Despite her announcement today, I know that her time leading this party is far from finished, and I am grateful for that.



"We will need her voice more more than ever in 2018. I am confident that, with Nancy continuing to serve on the front line, we will build on the momentum we showed last Tuesday, activate a grassroots movement to spread the message that change starts at home, and win up and down the ballot next fall."