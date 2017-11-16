Police K9 alerts troopers to drugs during traffic stop

John Goyette was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Killingly on Wednesday night. (CT State Police)

A Danielson man has been arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Killingly on Wednesday night.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Quality of Life Task pulled over 46-year-old John Goyette for an expired registration on the southbound side of Interstate 395 just after 6 p.m.

While police were interviewing the driver, K9 Ambrie, a narcotic sniffing Labrador, was deployed and "strongly alerted to Goyette’s waistband area."

Goyette admitted to police that he had drugs and handed over a plastic bag containing about one-fourth of an ounce of cocaine.

Goyette was charged with possession of cocaine as well as possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Goyette, who is being held on $10,000 bond, is expected in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday.

