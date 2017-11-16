11.16.17 Chardonnay Poached pear and Almond Tart - WFSB 3 Connecticut

11.16.17 Chardonnay Poached pear and Almond Tart

From Adam Young at Sift Bake Shop

For the poached pears:

Ingredients:

1 Bottle,  Chardonnay

8 oz        Sugar

1 tsp.      Salt

1 ea.       Vanilla Bean

1 ea.       Cinnamon Stick

1 tsp.      Whole Cloves

1 ea.       Orange Peel

1 T          Sliced fresh Ginger

8 ea        Bartlette or d'anjou Pears

Directions:

Peel and core pears, poach in liquid at 180*F until tender.

____________________________________________________________________________________

For the almond filling-

Ingredients:

9z         Almond Paste

4 oz      Butter

4 ea.     Eggs

2 oz      Cake Flour.

Directions:

In a machine mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the above ingredients on low speed until smooth.

____________________________________________________________________________________

For the crust:

Ingredients:

18 oz     Butter

18 oz     Confectioners Sugar

5 ea.      Eggs 

36 oz     All purpose flour

Directions:

In a machine mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the Butter and Sugar until smooth on low speed.  Add the eggs 1 at a time until fully incorporated, remove from mixer and hand fold in the flour. Wrap in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour before using.