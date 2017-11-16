11.16.17 Chardonnay Poached pear and Almond Tart

Chardonnay Poached pear and Almond Tart
From Adam Young at Sift Bake Shop
For the poached pears:
Ingredients:
1 Bottle, Chardonnay
8 oz Sugar
1 tsp. Salt
1 ea. Vanilla Bean
1 ea. Cinnamon Stick
1 tsp. Whole Cloves
1 ea. Orange Peel
1 T Sliced fresh Ginger
8 ea Bartlette or d'anjou Pears
Directions:
Peel and core pears, poach in liquid at 180*F until tender.
____________________________________________________________________________________
For the almond filling-
Ingredients:
9z Almond Paste
4 oz Butter
4 ea. Eggs
2 oz Cake Flour.
Directions:
In a machine mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the above ingredients on low speed until smooth.
____________________________________________________________________________________
For the crust:
Ingredients:
18 oz Butter
18 oz Confectioners Sugar
5 ea. Eggs
36 oz All purpose flour
Directions:
In a machine mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the Butter and Sugar until smooth on low speed. Add the eggs 1 at a time until fully incorporated, remove from mixer and hand fold in the flour. Wrap in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour before using.