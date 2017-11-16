11.16.17 Chardonnay Poached pear and Almond Tart

Chardonnay Poached pear and Almond Tart

From Adam Young at Sift Bake Shop

For the poached pears:

Ingredients:

1 Bottle, Chardonnay

8 oz Sugar

1 tsp. Salt

1 ea. Vanilla Bean

1 ea. Cinnamon Stick

1 tsp. Whole Cloves

1 ea. Orange Peel

1 T Sliced fresh Ginger

8 ea Bartlette or d'anjou Pears

Directions:

Peel and core pears, poach in liquid at 180*F until tender.

____________________________________________________________________________________

For the almond filling-

Ingredients:

9z Almond Paste

4 oz Butter

4 ea. Eggs

2 oz Cake Flour.

Directions:

In a machine mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the above ingredients on low speed until smooth.

____________________________________________________________________________________

For the crust:

Ingredients:

18 oz Butter

18 oz Confectioners Sugar

5 ea. Eggs

36 oz All purpose flour

Directions:

In a machine mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the Butter and Sugar until smooth on low speed. Add the eggs 1 at a time until fully incorporated, remove from mixer and hand fold in the flour. Wrap in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour before using.