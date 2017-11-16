Significant reward being offered in Simsbury woman's death

It’s been nearly three years since a mother of two, who was a Mass Mutual executive, was found stabbed to death in Simsbury.

On Thursday, the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney Cold Case Unit and the Simsbury Police Department announced that there is now a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her death.

On Nov. 20, 2014, 54-year-old Millan was found stabbed to death along a running trail on Iron Horse Boulevard.

A driver had called police around 8 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Millan’s body along the popular trail.

“This investigation remains the top priority of the Simsbury Police Department,” said Simsbury Police Chief Peter Ingvertsen. “This partnership with the State’s Cold Case Unit has brought additional specialized resources to the investigation, and we look forward to continuing our work with them as we move forward.”

“We continue to grieve the loss of Melissa with her family and friends,” said First Selectwoman Lisa Heavner. “Our Police Department remains committed to solving this case and to finding some closure for the family.”

Anyone with information on this homicide should call the Cold Case Unit Tip Line at (860) 548-0606 or toll free at 1-866-623-8058, write to the Cold Case Unit, P.O. Box 962, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or cold.case@ct.gov.

The Cold Case Unit is comprised of officers and prosecutors experienced with cold case investigations.

