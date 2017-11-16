State trooper finds dog roaming around Simsbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

State trooper finds dog roaming around Simsbury

Connecticut State Police found this dog roaming around Simsbury on Thursday (CT State Police) Connecticut State Police found this dog roaming around Simsbury on Thursday (CT State Police)
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police is hoping to find the owner of a dog that was found roaming in Simsbury on Thursday.

A trooper and a passerby helped out the dog who was found roaming around Simsbury.

It is unclear where exactly the dog was found.

State police said the trooper, luckily, carries a dog leash in his cruiser and was able to hold onto the dog until animal control arrived.

