State trooper finds dog roaming around Simsbury

Connecticut State Police is hoping to find the owner of a dog that was found roaming in Simsbury on Thursday.

A trooper and a passerby helped out the dog who was found roaming around Simsbury.

It is unclear where exactly the dog was found.

State police said the trooper, luckily, carries a dog leash in his cruiser and was able to hold onto the dog until animal control arrived.

