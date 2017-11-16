Hail fell for some Thursday, more rain expected this weekend

Afternoon storms brought hail and thunder for some in parts of the state on Thursday, which were followed by beautiful rainbows.

Storms started to roll across the state around 3 p.m. on Thursday, bringing rain, wind and even some hail and thunderstorms for some.

Hail was reported in the northwest part of the state, in towns like Norfolk and Winsted.

As predicted earlier in the day, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said "heavy showers quickly moved across the state this afternoon and they even produce hail the size of peas in towns like Newington and Winsted. Thunder and lightning also occurred with some of these storms."

After the storms, many of us saw beautiful rainbows and sunsets on Thursday evening.

view from outside our studios... pic.twitter.com/k4boLCYKAa — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) November 16, 2017

The storms have departed and clouds will clear as the night goes on, leading to a brisk evening with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

"The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall back through the 40s. Overnight will be clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-38," DePrest said.

Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s, with maybe some places hitting 50 degrees. There will be a wind that will gust 30 to 40 mph.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s Friday evening.

"The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the 20s. Some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations," DePrest said.

Clouds will overspread the state on Saturday morning.

"Light rain and drizzle will break out across the state at some point Saturday afternoon," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Most of the rain with this system will fall on Saturday night, and there is even a chance for some downpours and thunder.

Rain should end later Sunday morning and the sky will become partly sunny.

Winds could gust to over 40 mph on Sunday, and temperatures will be in the 50s, but they drop during the afternoon.

"Colder air will continue to overspread Southern New England Sunday night and temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30. Wind chill readings will dip into the teens," DePrest said.

