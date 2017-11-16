Police step up security at schools after attempted abductions

Parents are on alert and extra police are on patrol after two attempted abductions at two different times near the Kennelly School in Hartford.

It has happened twice in the past three weeks where a man tried to lure girls, ages 10 and 13, into his car.

The second incident happened on Tuesday, where Hartford police said a girl was walking home around 3 p.m. near Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street when a man pulled up in a car.

The same thing happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, just a couple blocks down.

Police said they think it's the same guy. On both occasions, there was a similar vehicle description: a 4-door grey Acura TL with tinted windows.

Security was increased at city schools on Thursday as a precaution.

"Behind the scenes covertly our uniformed presence increased around all the schools, not just this one because when something like this happens in a town all the schools are affected,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

The school's superintendent sent a letter out to parents and said while they are doing their due diligence with security, others must also contribute.

"Students safety does not only rest with the school system certainly our police department is collaborating with us but also our communities if anyone does see anything that they are concerned about we ask that you call the police given that this is an open investigation,” said Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres Rodriguez.

Hartford police said they have been able to catch predators using technology that identifies vehicles in the city before, and they will do it again.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4041.

