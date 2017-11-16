Company announces plan to move out of Windsor

Konica Minolta in Windsor is looking to move its headquarters out of CT (WFSB)

A company in Windsor has announced a plan to move out of its current facility over the next few months.

According to a letter that was received by the Windsor town manager, Konica Minolta said the company is transitioning out of its Windsor facility.

In the letter, the company said: "In the next 6-18 months, we plan to integrate employees into various existing Konica Minolta locations, including maintaining a location in Connecticut."

The company said employees are being retained and have the option to relocate, however, employees who asked to remain anonymous said about 450 Windsor employees were told they'd have to accept a position in Ramsay, New Jersey, or accept a layoff.

The company is expanding their Ramsay facility because New Jersey is giving the company more than $30 million, sources said.

Some say announcements like this are getting old.

"So many companies leaving, we're kind of wondering what's the point of where are the jobs going to come from later on," said Daniel Young.

The rank and file workers will not be offered severance packages because they can keep their jobs, a source says. They just have to move to New Jersey.

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce said this is a devastating blow.

