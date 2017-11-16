A sunny Friday, but more rain is in the weekend forecast!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

There are still a few showers in the state at this hour, especially in the Western Hills. There might be some wet snowflakes in the higher elevations. Elsewhere, the sky is partly cloudy. In most locations, there is brisk westerly breeze that is averaging 5-15 mph. However, calm conditions are being reported in Meriden and Willimantic. Temperatures on our Early Warning Neighborhood Network range from 39 degrees in Warren and Lebanon to 45 degrees in New Haven and Hartford.

Previous Discussion...

THURSDAY RECAP…

Today started out with rain that was locally heavy. The sun then broke through the clouds and temperatures reached the 50s in many parts of the state. However, the atmosphere became unstable especially with a strong disturbance aloft (sharp upper level trough) moving in from the west. Heavy showers quickly moved across the state this afternoon and they even produce hail the size of peas in towns like Newington and Winsted. Thunder and lightning also occurred with some of these storms. We received many photos of hail and angry looking clouds, but also some beautiful rainbow and sunset photos!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Weather conditions will settle down quickly this evening as the unstable conditions shift to the east of Connecticut. Lingering showers will end and a gusty northwesterly wind will usher in drier, cooler air. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall back through the 40s. Overnight will be clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-38.

FRIDAY…

A nice day with mostly sunny skies. However, the northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Highs will be mostly in the 40s, but we may have a shot at 50 degrees near the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s Friday evening.

High pressure will briefly move into the region Friday night. The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the 20s. Some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.

THE WEEKEND...

A storm will move across the Eastern Great Lakes on Saturday. We’ll have to deal with the warm front Saturday followed by the cold front late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Clouds will overspread the state Saturday morning, but our weather will likely remain dry. Light rain and drizzle will break out across the state at some point Saturday afternoon. A southerly breeze will develop as the day progresses and temperatures should reach the upper 40s to low and middle 50s.

Most of the rain with this system will fall Saturday night. There is even a chance for a few downpours and perhaps even some thunder. A strong southerly wind in advance of the cold front will hold temperatures up throughout the night as well. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

The cold front will move through Connecticut Sunday morning with more rain. However, the rain should end later Sunday morning. The sky will become partly sunny and a west to northwesterly wind could gust to over 40 mph! Temperatures will peak in the low and middle 50s, but they will drop during the afternoon.

Colder air will continue to overspread Southern New England Sunday night and temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30. Wind chill readings will dip into the teens.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday is shaping up to be a blustery, cold day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, it will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be much better. The core of the cold air will lift away from Southern New England and this will allow temperatures to recover after a cold morning. Afternoon highs should reach the low and middle 50s and mostly sunny skies are in the forecast! A cold front will pass through the state late Tuesday night. Moisture will be limited and therefore we don’t expect many showers.

Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving and we are looking good! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking quiet too, although a bit on the chilly side. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny sky, lows 25-30, and highs in the 40s!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

