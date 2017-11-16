UConn Health lost hundreds of pieces of art

UConn Health admits to losing hundreds of pieces of art (WFSB)

You bought it, they lost it. This time, its hundreds of pieces of art that are missing.

The UConn Health Center has been going through a period of change at its Farmington facility.

A new patient care tower and a bioscience facility are among the improvements made across the 200-acre campus.

More than $1 billion was spent on improvements, between public funding and private investments over the last decade.

With the change comes news that some items were lost in the shuffle.

UConn Health filed reports with the Office of the State Comptroller, admitting they can't find 639 pieces of art.

Many were items you bought, that they lost.

Of the missing art, 264 pieces are classified as assorted art and have a combined value of just $4,182.

There are 375 pieces that are valuable enough to be considered fine art.

A 10-page spreadsheet lists each piece, some valued at more than $1,800.

The total value of what you bought and they lost is more than $65,000.

Among the most expensive missing pieces are five works by nationally known painter Alan Tompkins, who died in 2007 in Bloomfield.

After his death, his family donated more than 100 of his works to the health center.

He's notable enough that one of his works is even displayed right now in the UConn Health online art gallery, where they note “Art is an indispensable part of the health care environment."

The name appearing most often on the list of missing items is photographer Isadore Berson.

He’s a businessman best known for founding the Bradlees discount chain.

Berson's work is also featured in the online gallery, and yet UConn Health admits they lost a whopping 194 of his photographs.

A UConn spokeswoman said the missing property report comes after they implemented a new inventory system that allowed them to get a better handle on what art they have and what they don't in a curator’s database going back 20 years.

She said most of the art that was lost was of little or no value and said some may have disappeared or been damaged during recent construction projects.

She says no art has been reported missing since 2016.

