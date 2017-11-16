Former First Lady Obama hosts talk at The Bushnell

Former First Lady Michelle Obama hosted an event at The Bushnell on Thursday (WFSB)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was in Hartford Thursday night, holding an intimate conversation.

It's one of the first of a select few she's holding across the country.

Organizers said Michelle Obama was calling the shots and said it would be an exciting event for anyone attending because nobody knew what the content of conversation would be.

“She sees something in Connecticut where she wants to plant roots there and she's coming,” said Jackie McBee, of Bloomfield, who attended the event on Thursday at The Bushnell.

The former first lady is embarking on a tour of sorts, where she's holding intimate town halls. Hartford was one of the first cities she chose.

“Part of what influenced her to come here is the partnership between The Bushnell and the Connecticut Forum, it does a lot of events like this. Bill Clinton came a few years ago, so we have the reputation to be able to handle these kinds of events,” said Paul Marte, of the Bushnell’s communications department.

The tour is relatively new, so ticketholders didn’t have much to reference before entering on Thursday night.

“I imagine we would hope for a mix of world affairs, personal opinions, personal experiences being the first lady, what she's up to now. It'll be exciting to see what comes out of this event,” Marte said before the event began on Thursday.

Security was very tight for the event, and at 4 p.m. the hall was swept by federal officials and there was a constant local police presence outside.

The talk began at 7:30 p.m. and was sold out.

