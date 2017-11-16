Torrington elementary school facing possible closure

The fate of an elementary school in Torrington will be decided in two weeks at the next Board of Education meeting.

East School has been on the chopping block before.

A school board member said that the state says school buildings are only supposed to last about 25 to 30 years and East School is long overdue for some kind of change.

East School was built in the early 1970s and it has not once been upgraded or renovated, but it has continuously served as a place to educate elementary aged children.

"East School has always been kind of one of the gems of Torrington," said John Giansanti, Board of Education.

Giansanti is a graduate from East Elementary School and was just elected to the Board of Education. He said it would be a shame if his old elementary school closed.

"I do know overall enrollment numbers are down. Losing East School would be a little bit of a tragedy for this town, however, due to current budget situations I understand the necessity for the closure of the school," Giansanti said.

Back in 2016, the district proposed closing East School because of budget deficits, but the school has remained open.

Eyewitness News called the superintendent who was in meetings all morning and afternoon. Eyewitness News also went to Torrington Public Schools office, but was turned away.

The secretary for the superintendent told Eyewitness News our emails to the superintendent likely will not have a response anytime soon.

Instead, a current board member told Eyewitness News the building has aged and a committee will make a recommendation to the school board on whether the school should be closed for upgrades or closed permanently.

Joseph Pitonak has lived in the city all his life and said the school property should be sold and turned back over to the private sector.

It's too costly to renovate and for the number of children that are attending school, it keeps decreasing and I think that's the best avenue," Pitonak said.

The next Board of Education meeting is on November 29, and that's when board members are expected to hear recommendations and potentially vote on the future of East School.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.