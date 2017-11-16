PD: Man fired gun at officer, dragged robbery victim by hair

Police in Bridgeport arrested a man who they say shot at an officer after robbing an Eblens.

It happened on Thursday morning, around 9:35 a.m. at the store on Pequonnock Street.

When the robbery was reported, a nearby officer was working an overtime job and spotted the suspect and chased after him.

That’s when the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jachim Brown, fired a gun at the officer.

Police said the officer returned fire, and with the help of other officers, was able to apprehend Brown.

The suspect sustained a minor injury that doesn’t appear to be the result of a gunshot. Ultimately, police said Brown admitted to the robbery and to firing at the officer.

Police also said the store was occupied by two female employees, who said Brown entered the store and dragged one of the women to the back of the store by her hair while holding them at gunpoint and demanding money.

Officers found nearly $1,900 in stolen money, the firearm used by Brown, a mask worn during the robbery, and the shell casing from his gun.

Police said they are investigating Brown’s possible involvement in other similar crimes.

In addition to the robbery and weapons charges, Brown is being charged with the attempted murder of the officer.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

