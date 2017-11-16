Lightning may have sparked Winsted house fire

Crews worked to cover damage that was done to the home (WFSB)

Lightning may be to blame for a house fire in Winsted on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Maloney Court just before 5 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Channel 3 reached out to the fire department about a possible cause, but has not yet heard back.

