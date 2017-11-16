Woman charged in deadly crash in Clinton

A Middletown woman is facing charges following a deadly crash that happened in May.

The crash happened on May 4 in Clinton, on Route 81.

Police said 48-year-old Deidre Koziel of Middletown was traveling south on Route 81 when her car hit a car heading northbound head-on.

Andrew Asermely, 60 of Killingworth, was in that car and died in the crash.

Koziel was arrested and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, distracted driving while committing a moving violation, failure to drive in the proper lane, weapons in a motor vehicle.

She’s expected to appear in court on Friday.

