Man who crashed car, barricaded self in Milford apartment found dead

Investigators said the situation stemmed from nearby a car crash that they were looking into earlier in the morning. (WFSB)

An 'emotionally disturbed' man prompted evacuations on High Street in Milford on Friday. (WFSB)

Police in Milford said an "emotionally disturbed" man who barricaded himself in an apartment and prompted evacuations has been found dead.

Officers said they made entry into the home on Friday morning and found the unidentified 50-year-old man dead around 8 a.m.

They called the case a criminal investigation.

The situation unfolded at the Metro View Apartments at 25 High St.

The man lived on the third floor of the building.

Police said High Street was closed at Garden Street and Factory Lane was closed at Helwig Street. Those areas have since reopened.

Investigators said the suspect first crashed his car into a pole. No one was inside it when they arrived. When they figured out who owned the vehicle, they said they heard from the man's sister.

"We were working on trying to identify who was in the car, where they lived, and during that time we were able to make contact with her and discuss things that had been going on recently," said Officer Michael DeVito, Milford police.

She expressed concern that the man would hurt himself. She drove from New York and was on the scene with police.

They quickly learned that the man had barricaded himself inside his apartment.

People in adjacent third floor apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

They were able to make contact with the man at some point.

"We had one of our negotiators here with the bull horn and that was one of the times we had a small dialect with him," DeVito said.

Police said the man threatened himself but not others.

They urged people to stay out of the area as they operate.

"I did my usual walk around the water to the boat yard and they had the street blocked off," said Danna Thomas of Milford.

Channel 3 learned that the man is a registered gun owner, but had no criminal history. However, it remains unclear if he was armed.

A robot and a small group of officers made entry into the apartment where they found him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Shortly after 8am a limited entry was made into the apt. and the 50 Y/O male was found deceased. Cause of death to be determined by ME. Streets and building back open to public. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) November 17, 2017

Police continue to work on what led up to the incident.

They have not released his identity.

