Wind brings down wires, causes outages across the state

Wind was blamed for bringing a tree down on Route 44 in Norfolk. (Town of Norfolk, CT Emergency Management)

Power outages were reported along Route 44 in Avon. (WFSB)

Wind caused power outages across the state on Friday.

As of 11:30 a.m., Eversource reported more than 600 outages. That was down from about 1,400 outages earlier in the morning.

The towns most affected are Lyme, New Hartford and Norfolk.

Avon had more than 800 customers out at one point, according to Eversource.

Photos from Route 44 by Farmington bank showed a large tree down on some wires. Eyewitnesses reported that most businesses along that stretch of road were without power.

Norfolk emergency officials also reported a large tree down on Route 44 that affected some customers.

Farmington and New Hartford had hundreds of customers without power as well.

"A nice day with mostly sunny skies," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "However, the northwesterly wind will gust to 30 to 40 mph."

Eversource confirmed that the outages were the result of the wind, which brought down wires in those towns.

Temperatures for the day will be mostly in the 40s with a shot at 50 near the shoreline.

"High pressure will briefly move into the region [Friday night]," Haney said. "The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the 20s."

There could be some readings in the teens in some of the normally colder parts of the state.

Then all eyes turn toward a storm expected to impact Connecticut by Saturday night.

"Clouds will overspread the state [Saturday] morning, but our weather will likely remain dry," Haney said. "Light rain and drizzle will break out across the state at some point [Saturday] afternoon."

Most of the rain will fall Saturday night.

"There is even a chance for a few downpours and perhaps even some thunder," Haney said.

Temps will span from the upper 40s to mid-50s.

A breeze will also develop throughout the day.

"A strong southerly wind in advance of the cold front will hold temperatures up throughout the night as well," Haney said. "Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s"

The front will move through the state on Sunday with more rain,

"The rain should end later Sunday morning," Haney said. "The sky will become partly sunny and a west to northwesterly wind could gust to over 40 mph!"

Temperatures should peak in the mid-50s but will drop during the afternoon hours.

"Colder air will continue to overspread southern New England Sunday night as temperatures drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees," Haney said. "Wind chill readings will dip into the teens."

