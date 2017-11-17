Devastating deportation orders set to tear CT family apart

Mariano Cardoso Sr. has been ordered to return to Mexico. (WFSB)

A family will be at federal court in Hartford on Friday to fight for a father who's set to be deported.

Mariano Cardoso Sr. has been ordered to return to Mexico.

His family, however, said they're hoping he'll be granted a stay.

They planned a support rally at the courthouse for Friday morning.

They said Cardoso has been living and working in the U.S. for nearly 30 years.

He owns a landscaping company in New Britain and records show that he has never been convicted of a crime.

He has three children, two of whom were born in the country and are U.S. citizens.

Cardoso's family said he came to the U.S. in 1990 from Mexico and tried to seek asylum. However, he was denied because his lawyer made a mistake on the paperwork.

When he was told to leave the country, he did.

He eventually returned and settled in Connecticut.

Over the years, his family said he's been granted stays until 2011 when he was set to be deported again.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal stepped in and he was allowed to stay.

This year, President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration brought those orders back to the surface.

Now, he's being told to return to Mexico once again.

The rally for Cardoso started at 7:30 a.m.

A vigil is also planned for Friday night at the family's home in New Britain.

