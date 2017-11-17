PD: Man charged with arson at Bantam Lodge

Crews are responding to a large fire at a lodge in Morris on Saturday night.

Daniel Hunchak was arrested on Thursday in connection with an arson fire at an abandoned lodge in Morris last month. Credit: Steve Kohout/State Police

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with an arson fire at an abandoned lodge in Morris last month.

A large fire was reported at the Bantam Lodge located on Route 209, or Bantam Lake Road, on Oct. 28.

The lodge has been non-operational for years, state police said.

Police charged Morris resident Daniel Hunchak was first-degree arson and third-degree burglary. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Bantam Superior Court on Friday.

