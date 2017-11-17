Academy Bus catches on fire in Hartford

An Academy Bus caught up on fire in Hartford on Friday. (WFSB)

A fire was reported on Columbus Boulevard by the Morgan Street parking garage around 11:45 a.m.

About 30 people were on the bus, which was headed from Massachusetts to New York City, at the time of the fire, authorities said. There were no reported injuries.

All of the passengers hopped onto another Academy Bus and continued on their journey.

About 30 people hopping on another Academy bus in Hartford after the one they were on from MA to NYC caught fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/oLv4LBo4JA — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) November 17, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

