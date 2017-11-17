Fire reported at vacant home in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire reported at vacant home in Hartford

Posted: Updated:
A fire was reported on Franklin Avenue in Hartford on Friday. (WFSB) A fire was reported on Franklin Avenue in Hartford on Friday. (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Authorities are investigating a fire at a vacant home in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 50 Franklin Ave. around 1 p.m.  Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire showing from the rear of the home. 

Smoke could be seen for miles away.

The firefighters were able to make quick work of the fire and had it knocked down in about 15 minutes 

There were no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.  

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.