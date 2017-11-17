Fire reported at vacant home in Hartford

A fire was reported on Franklin Avenue in Hartford on Friday. (WFSB)

Authorities are investigating a fire at a vacant home in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 50 Franklin Ave. around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.

Working fire 50 Franklin Ave. companies are on scene working. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 17, 2017

Smoke could be seen for miles away.

The firefighters were able to make quick work of the fire and had it knocked down in about 15 minutes

Fire at 50 Franklin Ave is extinguished. No injuries reported. Great job by HFD personnel pic.twitter.com/Hpb1OQ9eVa — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 17, 2017

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

