Dennis House enters Silver Circle - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Dennis House enters Silver Circle

Posted: Updated:
Dennis House accepts his award as he enters the Silver Circle for TV journalists. (WFSB) Dennis House accepts his award as he enters the Silver Circle for TV journalists. (WFSB)
BOSTON (WFSB) -

Channel 3's own Dennis House received a well-deserved achievement on Thursday night. 

House, who anchors Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.,  was honored at the Silver Circle Awards in Boston. This award is a special recognition for TV professionals who have made significant contributions to their community.  

House was nominated by his co-anchor Denise D'Ascenzo, who also introduced him on Thursday. 

To see pictures from the event, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.