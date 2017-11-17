Dennis House enters Silver Circle

SLIDESHOW: Pictures from when Channel 3 Anchor Dennis House entered the Silver Circle.

SLIDESHOW: Pictures from when Channel 3 Anchor Dennis House entered the Silver Circle.

Dennis House accepts his award as he enters the Silver Circle for TV journalists. (WFSB)

Channel 3's own Dennis House received a well-deserved achievement on Thursday night.

House, who anchors Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., was honored at the Silver Circle Awards in Boston. This award is a special recognition for TV professionals who have made significant contributions to their community.

House was nominated by his co-anchor Denise D'Ascenzo, who also introduced him on Thursday.

