No threat to Newington community after report of suspicious vehicle

Police determined there was no threat to the Newington community after a 12-year-old girl said a man asked her to get in his vehicle in Newington on Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified girl told police that she was walking on Halleran Drive in front of Paterson Elementary School around 1:20 p.m. An unidentified man offered her a ride home. The girl was able to meet up with her father, who was waiting for her at Paterson Elementary School.

Police said they are no longer looking for the driver or vehicle after talking with the man on Friday.

Increased patrols were put around all schools after the report and the school security staff were made aware of the incident, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

