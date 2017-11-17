Serial killer sentenced to life in prison

William Devin Howell, who killed six people, has been sentenced to life in prison. (DOC photo)

A man, who killed six people in Connecticut, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday afternoon.

At the New Britain Superior Court, 47-year-old, Virginia resident William Devin Howell was sentenced to 360 years to serve with a 150-year mandatory minimum sentence.

His sentence comes after police said Howell killed five women and a man in 2003. His victims were found dumped behind a shopping plaza in New Britain in 2003 in an area not far from West Farms Mall.

Howell was in Virginia jail after he had been convicted of manslaughter in the slaying of another woman. Her remains were found by a hunter. At that time, authorities said he admitted to the crimes in Connecticut.

Family members spoke in court on Friday to a judge and to Howell. They said he took away so many lives. Many called him a monster, a demon and scum. They talked about their loved ones, their goals and what it's been like to be without them for so many years.

"It's hard in a way you cant help," Henry Martinez, who is a family member of one of the victims, said. "His words aren't good for what he did."

In court on Friday, Howell also spoke saying many of you want to know why I did this and I don't have an answer. He said he was sorry for his actions but he can't bring any of them back.

Howell also said he wanted the death penalty and if he could take it all back, he would.

