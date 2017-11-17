Cold and Windy Today, Milder Tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After some accumulating snow with scattered snow showers this morning, the afternoon will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but with the wind it will feel like the 20s!

Tonight, with high pressure building into the region any lingering cloud cover will erode. Tomorrow, temperatures rebound nicely, peaking at 50 or higher in many towns under a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front approaches and moves through on Wednesday, with it the chance for some rain (primarily in the morning). An area of low pressure will develop along the front but will likely do so too far to the east of CT to have a major impact on our weather.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday both look to be dry and seasonably cool.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------

THIS WEEK

Cold Today

Today will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. High pressure will remain anchored just to the west of New England, a position that will maintain the northwesterly wind. The wind may still be quite strong, with gusts to at least 30-40 mph. Highs will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere; wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Milder Tuesday

Tomorrow will be much better. The core of the cold air will lift away from southern New England and a milder, lighter southwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 50s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front will pass through the state late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and that's expected to produce some rain/snow shower activity.

Some uncertainty Wednesday and/or Thursday

After some morning rain and snow shower activity, we should start to see gradual improvement towards late morning and early afternoon. So the afternoon of the busy travel day before Thanksgiving should be nice. Right now, we think the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze during the day. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

Based on most model output, Thanksgiving Day will be quiet too, although a bit chilly. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day and highs 40-45. Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Black Friday and the weekend

Good weather will be here Friday, courtesy of high pressure! We expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. The fair weather will likely continue Saturday before a system passes through Saturday evening, accompanied by scattered showers. Cold air will come Sunday on a cold wind. There may be enough instability to support a few flurries.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”