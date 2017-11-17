Strong wind all day!

WINDY, CLEARING TODAY

Wind will remain strong all day. A strong northwesterly wind could gust as high as 45 mph and pose the risk for causing isolated or scattered power outages. The weather will turn drier, and become colder today. As the wind continues to turn more westerly and west-northwesterly, it will source cold air over Upstate New York, so that the temperature will continue its slide through 40s. The one redeeming quality is: most of the day will turn out to be partly sunny.

Tonight will be clear, blustery and cold with lows 25-35.

NEXT WEEK

Cold Monday

Monday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere. A west to northwesterly wind will gust to at least 30-40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Milder Tuesday

Tuesday will be much better. The core of the cold air will lift away from southern New England and milder southwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 50s Tuesday afternoon and a mostly sunny sky is in the forecast, too. A cold front will pass through the state late Tuesday night, but it will have very little moisture available, so no related precipitation is in the forecast.

Some uncertainty Wednesday and/or Thursday

Wednesday, the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, should be nice, but some uncertainty exists with the path and timing of a coastal storm. Right now, we think the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze during the day Wednesday. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

But, the models differ on the potential for a coastal storm either later Wednesday or Thursday. Some output suggests that sometime within span of time, clouds with either light rain or snow may move southeast of New England and possible graze the region with light precipitation.

Based on most model output, Thanksgiving Day will be quiet too, although a bit chilly. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day and highs 40-45. Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Black Friday and Saturday

Good weather will be here Friday, courtesy of high pressure and we, therefore, we expect partly sunny skies and highs 40-45. A storm may approach Saturday. At the current time, we think it would mainly bring rain; however, at its onset, enough cold air may be trapped overhead for the storm to initially start off bringing a light wintry mix.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

