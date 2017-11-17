Rain and gusty wind tonight!

TODAY

The weather will become cloudy and rainy today. High pressure will shift to the south and east of New England. Meanwhile, a storm will move through the Great Lakes Region. The day will start calm and cold with some sunshine; however, clouds will take over before midday and light rain will break out across the state during the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach 47-55 before the clouds thicken. A southerly breeze will freshen as the day progresses.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain and wind will come tonight. A cold front will approach New England from the west. In advance of the front, there will be a strong southerly wind. High wind speeds aloft could mix down to the ground and gusts as high as 50 mph are possible, especially true across Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, and possibly eastern Connecticut as well. Even if winds gust to 40 mph or higher, isolated or scattered power outages will be possible.

The strong southerly flow will hold temperatures up throughout the night. In fact, temperatures will likely rise through the 50s across much of the state!

We can also expect periods of rain with embedded heavy downpours. A rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question. Rainfall totals from this storm will likely range from 0.25” to as much as 1.0”.

SUNDAY

The weather will improve tomorrow. The cold front will move through Connecticut during the morning. The rain will end from west to east across the state between 8:00 and 11:00 am. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, but a strong northwesterly wind could gust as high as 45 mph. Once again, isolated or scattered power outages are possible. Temperatures will peak in the 50s during the morning, but they will likely fall back through the 40s during the afternoon as colder air begins to overspread the state.

Sunday night will be clear, blustery and cold with lows 25-35.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be mostly sunny, but windy and cold. Highs will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere. A west to northwesterly wind will gust to at least 30-40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday will be much better. The core of the cold air will lift away from southern New England and milder southwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 50s Tuesday afternoon and a mostly sunny sky is in the forecast! A cold front will pass through the state late Tuesday night, but it will have very little moisture to work with and therefore we are keeping showers out of the forecast.

Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving and we are looking good! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. The mercury will dip into the mid and upper 20s in many outlying areas Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Day is looking quiet too, although a bit on the chilly side. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day and highs 40-45. Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

By Friday, an ocean storm could develop east of New England. For now, it looks like a miss, but we will monitor the situation in case there is a westward trend. For now, we expect partly sunny skies and highs 40-45.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

