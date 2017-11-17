New London bar busted for underage drinking

A bar in New London was busted for underage drinking violations.

New London Police said the bust happened after more than 125 kids were at the bar, Octane, on Thursday night.

Eyewitness News checked on the liquor license for Octane, which is still active, but New London Police said after discovering all those underage kids hanging out at the bar that could now be up for debate.

"It's a large number of kids for one small bar," said Chief Peter Reichard from the New London Police Department.

Chief Reichard is calling it excessive. Officers and state liquor control workers found tons of fake ID's and more than 125 under age kids at Octane on Tiilley Street on Thursday night.

"That's like you're not even checking people or the ID's they've presented to you, you're not even really taking a look and scrutinizing very well," Reichard said.

A state spokesperson for the Liquor Control Board said they're investigating the underage sale of liquor and minors at the bar.

Eyewitness News went to Octane on Friday to speak to the owner. The bar stayed closed even after it's scheduled open time at 2 p.m.

Eyewitness News also reached out to Octane through Facebook, but only received an automatic message.

Police said the bar was rumored to be popular with college students on Thursday nights.

Chris Schaun lives next to the bar and saw the police commotion last night with his friend.

"A couple cops at the front door and couple cops over here making sure kids weren't jumping the fence, trying to run," Schaun said.

"Just big crowds of kids who are not 21 and probably shouldn't be at a bard," said Nick Siera of New London.

Connecticut College and Mitchell College both said student safety is a priority.

A spokesperson from Mitchell College also said, "The code of conduct stipulates that students behavior off campus could be subject to disciplinary response."

The police chief wouldn't say if they'll do more spot checks but said underage drinking is something they take very seriously in New London.

